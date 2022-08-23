‘Sucks’ losing Panthers QB job to Baker Mayfield

Sam Darnold spoke candidly to reporters on Monday after Panthers coach Matt Rhule announced that Baker Mayfield had been named the team’s starting quarterback.

Darnold, who competed against the former Browns quarterback for the top job, noted that while “it sucks” to lose, the former Jets quarterback is going to do “everything [he] can to support” Mayfield as the team readies to face Cleveland in Week 1.

“I think for me, personally, it sucks — to be quite honest. It’s just tough whenever you go into camp battling for a starting job, putting everything out there to be the starter and it doesn’t go your way,” Darnold said, according to Panthers Wire. “There’s no sense of relief or anything like that for me,” in regard to the quarterback battle being over.

Sam Darnold spoke to reporters on Monday after Baker Mayfield was named the Panthers’ starting quarterback. AP

“I’m just gonna continue to come in here every single day, get better. And like I said before, help Baker. Give him everything he needs to go out there and perform,” Darnold continued.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Darnold began his career with the Jets before being traded to the Panthers in April 2021, the same month New York selected his replacement in Zach Wilson. Though Darnold, 25, and the Panthers got off to a hot start last season at 3-0, things quickly went sideways in Carolina amid injuries.

Darnold, who was also plagued by the injury bug, finished the 2021 season by throwing for 2,527 yards, nine touchdowns, and 13 interceptions through 12 regular-season games.

Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield battled for the starting job throughout Panthers training camp. AP

Baker Mayfield will start for the Panthers in their season opener against his former team, the Browns. AP

As for Mayfield, who was the Browns’ first overall selection in 2018, he arrived in Carolina last month after being traded by Cleveland, which acquired his successor in Deshaun Watson back in March.

Mayfield, 27, also spoke Monday about the impending showdown against his former team.

“There’s a lot of attachment there,” the quarterback said. “I’m not going to sit here and be a robot and say it doesn’t mean anything, it will.”

Mayfield, who also played through injuries in 2021, threw for 3,010 yards in 14 regular-season games last season, recording 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.