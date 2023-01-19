Submit Giants playoffs questions for The Post’s live chat

The Giants’ biggest game in a decade is nearly here. On Saturday night, the Giants will meet the No. 1 seed and bitter rival Eagles in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. What are the keys to the underdog Giants pulling off another upset — beyond the obvious need for Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley to bring their ‘A’ games? How can they slow down the vaunted Eagles offense? And what does a win — or a loss — mean for the future of the franchise?

Post football writer Ryan Dunleavy will be dropping in on the comments section on Friday, Jan. 20, at noon ET, to answer all of your questions about this electrifying Giants-Eagles matchup … and anything else that’s on your mind about the playoffs and what’s happening around the NFL.

Get your questions into the “Conversation” section below and Ryan will do his best to answer as many as he can. And be sure to hit the Show More Comments button to follow the whole conversation.