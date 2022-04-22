Struggling Robinson Cano sits as Mets future grows cloudier

It’s not yet May, but there already are questions whether Robinson Cano still has a place on the Mets — or in the major leagues.

The 39-year-old Cano, who was out of the starting lineup for a second straight day Thursday as the Mets beat the Giants 6-2, is 5-for-27 (.185) on the season. Two of those hits came on Opening Day and neither reached the outfield. Just two of his hits in 29 plate appearances have landed past the infield dirt: a home run and a single to left.

The second baseman, who missed the entire 2021 season after his second suspension for performance-enhancing drugs, has two years remaining on his contract, for which the Mets owe him $40.5 million.

Cano got off to a hot start in eight spring training games, and manager Buck Showalter wants to wait to see whether his bat will heat up as the weather does.

Robinson Cano reacts after striking out on April 19. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

“I’ll tell you, in fairness to him and most of our players: Try to let the weather get a little warmer,” the manager said of Cano, who historically has been better in June and July than in April and May. “Where Robbie’s concerned … you’re trying to give him the benefit of the doubt. He’s had some good at-bats, had a good spring for us. And it was warm in [Port] St. Lucie. You try to keep in mind all the things that go into it.”

Cano’s role — a lefty hitter capable of playing second and perhaps first — is redundant with Jeff McNeil, who is off to a strong start and started Thursday at second base, on the roster. The Mets’ bench is overwhelmingly left-handed, with Dominic Smith, Luis Guillorme and Travis Jankowski, plus Cano, leaving the Mets a bit short of right-handed pinch hitters.

Cano is popular in the clubhouse. His 17-season career likely would lift him to the Hall of Fame if he did not have the PED violations.

It’s possible the Mets will wait to see if the eight-time All-Star has more left in the tank.

“I will say this: I will never underestimate him. I will not sell him short. Sometimes it may not look aesthetically pleasing on a given night, but I wouldn’t sell him short,” Showalter said. “He’s had really good hitting skills. People always say bat-to-ball skills, but it’s more than that.”