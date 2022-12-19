Streaking Rangers drub Blackhawks to avenge ugly loss

CHICAGO — The last time they faced the Blackhawks, the Rangers were at their lowest point of the season.

It’s been just over two weeks since then, and that 5-2 drubbing on Dec. 3 at the hands of the last-place Hawks feels like a bad dream. The Rangers finally dismantled a reeling Chicago team like they were always supposed to with a 7-1 win Sunday night at United Center, their seventh straight victory, which indicates that the club has officially entered full turnaround mode.

“A little more confidence, a little more feel-good in our game, I think we know what we’re capable of,” Jacob Trouba said of the difference in the Blueshirts between the two games. “If we play the game we play, our style, kind of just rolling them over, we know how good of a team we can be.”

The Blackhawks haven’t won since their first meeting with the Rangers. If it weren’t for that victory at the Garden, Chicago would now be on a 16-game losing streak after dropping their 10th straight at home on Sunday. The Blueshirts may have needed this one to keep the win streak alive but more so to prove they are in a different class than the struggling Hawks.

Artemi Panarin of the Rangers, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the first period against the Chicago Blackhawks. Getty Images

And they did, right from puck drop.

This game was in the Rangers’ pocket after the first period, during which they jumped out to a 3-0 lead. Two of the three goals were direct products of some pretty passing from the Kid Line, with Filip Chytil opening the scoring and Kaapo Kakko capping the period just before both teams skated off for the first intermission. Adam Fox dished his first of three assists in the form of a no-look pass to a trailing Artemi Panarin, who buried it from between the circles for the 2-0 score that broke up the youngster’s points.

Artemi Panarin of the New York Rangers reacts after scoring against the Chicago Blackhawks. NHLI via Getty Images

Fox was dazzling from start to finish in his seventh multi-point game of the season, his third with three or more points. No one has produced more consistently for the Rangers this season than the 24-year-old blueliner, whose 34 multi-assist games since 2019-20 are the second most in the NHL over that span.

After a key keep-in on Chytil’s goal and his ice-vision sorcery on Panarin’s goal, Fox sent the shot that Vincent Trocheck perfectly tipped in on the Rangers’ first and only power play at the tail end of the second period for the 5-1 lead. The Rangers are 7-0-0 when Fox records multiple points.

Even after losing Chytil in the second period, the Rangers kept coming every time the Blackhawks even sniffed some momentum. The final 20 minutes were no different, as the visitors added two more from Vitali Kravtsov and Braden Schneider.

Trouba had the pleasure of further piling it on roughly halfway through the middle frame, when he blasted a drop pass from Mika Zibanejad past Chicago netminder Arvid Soderblom to give the Rangers a three-goal cushion.

The scoreboard wasn’t the only thing the Rangers captain was piling on. Trouba, with a genuine smile stretched across his face, called out to Blackhawks forward Andreas Athanasiou and motioned, ‘You want the puck?’

Athanasiou made some character-targeting comments about Trouba the last time these teams met. Perhaps the most peculiar part of the whole saga is the fact that the 28-year-old Athanasiou took shots at Trouba’s contract. Trouba knocked him on his behind with a massive open-ice hit later in that game two weeks ago. He had more to say after that one, too.

“If he wanted it, he can have it,” Trouba said with a smile after the game.

Trouba and the Rangers ultimately got the last word.