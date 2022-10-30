Stitches says to ride with Giants and Jets

It’s over. No, not the Jets’ and Giants’ winning streaks.

Tom Brady and Gisele are officially history. Stitches’ offensive coordinator, Don Reed, offers his take. “Gisele gets half the family money, buys the Tampa Bay Bucs and fires the quarterback.” … and … “the winner of the Broncos-Jaguars game (played in London) will be awarded the Liz Truss Endurance Trophy.”



Risk Free First Bet up to $1,000 with NPBONUS New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. (Welcome Offer not available in NY & PA) Full T&C apply.



First bet up To $1,250 On Caesars New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.



No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000 21+. New customers only. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY only. T&C apply

And how about the Aaron Boone Survivor Award for the hundred or so people who will be watching this disaster, start to finish early Sunday morning.

Travel day.

The World Series will resume Monday in Philly. Quick Picks. Three dog day. Love the Giants (+3) and Jets (+2.5) and yes, the underachieving Broncos (+2.5).

Betting on the NFL?

Phlip the script. The Phillies came back to win Game 1 after trailing 5-0. Not this time. The Astros built a 5-0 lead and held on, 5-2. Alex Bregman homered off Zack Wheeler, who had his worst outing of the postseason. Still up +1,765 bunnings.