Stitches gives his MLB pick Friday

Commercial Content 21+



Sure, the Fish still stink. But this year, Marlins fans will be treated to a new sandwich option.

The “Cubano Gigante” is 34 inches long and weighs in at 2 ¹/₂ pounds. It has sweet ham, roasted mojo pork, cheese, pickles, mustard, and a special sauce.

The sandwich costs $50 and can feed up to eight people.

Considering the Marlins attendance figures, 10 sandwiches should do it.

<br />

The Mets won their opener in Miami.

The Amazins fried the Fish, 5-3. David Peterson will get the Game 2 start. Peterson went 7-5 with a 3.83 ERA last season.

The Marlins will look to rebound with Jesus Luzardo, who went 4-7 with a 3.32 ERA in 2022.

Figure both pitchers get rocked, Daniel Vogelbach orders a “Cubano Gigante,” and the Mets come out on top again.

Play the Mets at a -112 moneyline.

Good start. Down 5-0 thanks to Jacob deGrom’s debut dud, the Rangers roared back and defeated the Phillies 11-7. Robbie Grossman with a three-run homer for Texas.