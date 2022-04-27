Steven Matz will beat former team

Commercial Content, 21+



Failure to launch! The Brooklyn Nets, with a payroll of nearly $175 million were shut down faster than the $300 million streaming service CNN+. … While those numbers don’t add up, this is worse: NYC subway crime is trending skyward. Seems Mayor Eric Adams has had as much impact on surging crime as Kyrie Irving had shooting 3s.

The “honeymoon” is over for Kyrie and Eric and for Stitches too, if we don’t get our act together. The Mets and Cardinals are projected to be a part of the playoff picture this season.

The Mets’ Carlos “Cookie” Carrasco (1-0, 1.47) has been a monster through three starts, limiting opponents to three runs over 18 ¹/₃ innings.

The Cards’ Steven Matz (2-1, 5.27) was roughed up in his first start, but has settled down to win back-to-back games. Matz has allowed one run over his last 10 ²/₃. Play 10 units on the home team Cards.

Royal pains. Dallas Keuchel walked five, allowing two unearned runs to score, the White Sox didn’t hit and were blanked by the Royals 6-0. Down -62 pierzynskis.