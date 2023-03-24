Steve Kerr supporting Andrew Wiggins during personal absence

Steve Kerr has Andrew Wiggins’ back.

The 28-year-old Wiggins, a forward on the Warriors, has missed Golden State’s last 17 games due to unspecified personal matters as rumors have swirled on social media about his relationship status.

Kerr, who has won four titles as head coach of the Warriors, including last season, spoke to reporters after Golden State beat Dallas 127-125 on Wednesday night.

“Well, we love Wiggs, he’s a huge part of our team,” Kerr said, according to NBC Sports Bay Area.

“He’s a great player but he’s a great human being. He’s just a great teammate, I love coaching him.

“So anytime you see one of your guys struggling, dealing with something, all you can do is support that player and give them space and that’s what we’ve tried to do.

“But our players and our coaches, front office, we’re all thinking about Wiggs every day. If he comes back, great. If he doesn’t come back, that’s fine too.”





Steve Kerr supports Andrew Wiggins amid the forward’s absence for personal issues. NBAE via Getty Images

Kerr reiterated compassion for Wiggins.

“We just want to make sure that he’s in a good place, taking care of his family and we’ll see how it plays out,” he said.

Earlier this week, Wiggins’ girlfriend, Mychal Johnson, repudiated rumors that were circulating online about their relationship.

“The internet is really a sick place,” Johnson wrote, including a vomiting emoji.





Mychal Johnson rocks an Andrew Wiggins Warriors jersey in February 2022. Instagram/Mychal Johnson





Mychal Johnson with her and Andrew Wiggins’ daughters at a Warriors game in January 2023.

Instagram/Mychal Johnson

In a separate tweet, she added, “Literally the farthest thing from the truth. It’s sad y’all even doing this.”

Wiggins’ teammate, Draymond Green, also said on his podcast that he was disgusted with the rumors.

“I want to let you all know about how absolutely ridiculous most of you people are at life,” Green said.

“The fact that a rumor about Andrew Wiggins — I don’t know if it’s true. I’m not here to confirm whether it’s true or not. I really don’t care, like it ain’t got nothing to do with me.

“You hear stuff like that and you care for like him and her, like and their children. So I care from that perspective. But whether what y’all said is true or not really has no bearing on my life, nor does it have any bearing on your life.”