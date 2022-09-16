Steve Cohen could ‘torture Yankees’ over Aaron Judge free agency

A New York war for Aaron Judge?

Fox Sports reporter Ken Rosenthal floated the possibility during Thursday night’s broadcast of the Mets’ win over the Pirates at Citi Field.

“I don’t think anything is crazy when it comes to free agency,” Rosenthal said when asked if there was any chance the Mets could pursue the Yankees slugger in free agency this offseason.

“With Judge, Steve Cohen is a classic Mets fan. I grew up here, and what Mets fans love most is to torture the Yankees. So, even if he can’t get Judge, I have a hard time imagining he will not at all make a bid or at least show interest. If only to drive up the price for the Yankees. And if the Mets season does not end as successfully as they want it to, why wouldn’t they be interested in Aaron Judge?”

Judge has become the topic du jour around the sport as he chases home run history. The slugger is sitting at 57 homers, four short of Roger Maris’ American League mark. Could it be Judge’s last chance to chase AL history? The conversation around him will shift once the season ends and he becomes the biggest free agent in baseball.

Aaron Judge during the Yankees’ win over the Red Sox on Sept. 14, 2022. Getty Images

Everything to know about Aaron Judge and his chase for the home run record:

While Rosenthal said he still thinks Judge will return to The Bronx, he noted that free agency could be unpredictable. And Cohen’s deep pockets make the Mets a threat for any big-name free agent. There is also the issue of the Yankees’ failed talks with Judge before the season.

Judge’s camp had set an Opening Day deadline for contract talks and once they failed, GM Brian Cashman announced the terms of the deal — seven years, $213.5 million — that Judge turned down.

“He was not pleased when the Yankees announced what they offered him around Opening Day,” Rosenthal said. “Who knows how this goes? If the Yankees offer him what he wants, yes he stays. If they do not or it becomes a situation jumping in and wooing him, then maybe he goes. I would bet on the Yankees, but with free agency you can never be sure.”

Steve Cohen watches Mets batting practice on Aug. 31, 2022. AP

What we do know is that Judge turning down the deal and betting on himself will pay off handsomely. Whether or not the 30-year-old’s career season becomes a historic one, he has set himself up for a massive payday.