Steve Cohen bringing back fan faves for Mets spring training

PORT ST. LUCIE — The Mets’ reconnection to their history under owner Steve Cohen will mean an increased alumni presence in spring training.

David Wright, Edgardo Alfonzo, Darryl Strawberry, Mookie Wilson, Howard Johnson, John Franco and Al Leiter make up the roster of guest instructors the team will bring to camp, according to manager Buck Showalter.

Wright will be present March 1-2; Alfonzo and Strawberry from March 2-6; Wilson and Johnson from March 5-10; and Franco and Leiter from March 20-27.

A notable absentee will be Mike Piazza, who is managing Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic.

Franco’s appearance at camp will be his first in several years. Johnson returned to the Mets family last season, following a rift with the previous regime that had kept him separated from the franchise following his firing as the team’s hitting coach after the 2010 season.





David Wright, Darryl Strawberry and Edgardo Alfonzo Getty Images; Robert Sabo; Anthony J. Causi

Showalter indicated he plans to utilize Wright to work with rookies Brett Baty and Mark Vientos at third base. But Wright has other commitments that will prevent him from staying longer than two days.

Joey Lucchesi and Dominic Hamel are the Mets’ scheduled starting pitchers for an intrasquad scrimmage Friday at Clover Park. The game is expected to last about five innings.

“We’re rehearsing for an event,” Showalter said, referring to the split-squad Grapefruit League opener Saturday.

The home opener against the Marlins is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. Saturday, according to Showalter, so he and his staff will be able to attend both games. The other half of the squad will face the Astros in West Palm Beach, beginning at 1:05 p.m.