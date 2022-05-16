Steve Aoki delivers all-time bad first pitch before Red Sox game

Steve Aoki went for the corner and missed.

Aoki was on-hand at Fenway Park to throw out the first pitch before the Red Sox faced the Astros, and wound up literally throwing the ball onto the backstop net on Monday.

The 44-year-old EDM DJ conjured memories of 50 Cent’s infamously bad first pitch at Citi Field before a Mets game in 2014 that went well wide of the plate.

Steve Aoki airmailed his first pitch at Fenway. Getty Images

There is a reasonable question to be asked here as to whether Aoki threw this helium balloon of a first pitch for the attention it would likely garner him.

There does exist another possibility.

When Aoki threw out the first pitch at a Dodgers game in 2015, he skipped the ball to the plate, so perhaps he remembered that ignominy and overcompensated in Boston.