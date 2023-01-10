Stetson Bennett skips Georgia press conference year after GMA interview

Stetson Bennett has again created buzz the day after a national championship win.

At this time last year, Georgia’s quarterback generated headlines because of his performance in the College Football Playoff title game — and because of his infamous performance the next morning on “Good Morning America,” when he appeared exhausted during his interview.

Prior to the start of Georgia’s press conference on Tuesday, Bennett was replaced by tight end Brock Bowers to join head coach Kirby Smart and defensive back Javon Bullard. No reason was given for the absence — Smart said he didn’t know and hadn’t seen Bennett — but both Smart and Bowers gave light-hearted responses when asked about the pivot.

“For me, I was coming off the elevator, I saw coach Smart and I started to go walking to eat some breakfast,” Bowers said. “I just got a call, and they said, ‘You’re in the bullpen coming to media.’ I was like, ‘OK.’ [They said] ‘Stetson’s not going to make it.’

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates after the Bulldogs won the national championship over TCU on Monday. Charles Baus/CSM/Shutterstock

Stetson Bennett had four touchdown passes for Georgia against TCU on Monday night. Getty Images

“I was like, I mean, I guess I gotta go.”

Smart immediately chimed in with, “He’s always wanted to be in Stetson’s shoes, so now he gets an opportunity.”

Bullard also started laughing when a reporter asked how Bennett was “feeling this morning,” according to The Athletic’s Seth Emerson.

Last year, when Bennett appeared on “Good Morning America,” he looked out of it — or, as some joked, to be still experiencing the effects of a lengthy celebration following the championship game. He told Michael Strahan that he had gotten “a few hours” of sleep. He then struggled through talking about his path to Georgia as a former junior college player and walk-on.

Bennett, 25, completed 18 of 25 passes for 304 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for another two on Monday night against TCU. The Bulldogs completed their perfect season, crushing the Horned Frogs, 65-7.

The victory marked the final game of the 25-year-old’s Georgia career and he will next try to land a spot in the NFL.