Stephen Ross in real danger of having to sell Dolphins

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross could be forced to sell the team if he is found to have incentivized losing, as former head coach Brian Flores alleges in a lawsuit.

The league’s investigation into Flores’ claim — made in the lawsuit where he alleges racism in NFL hiring practices and a “sham” interview conducted by the Giants — has just begun, but commissioner Roger Goodell made it clear last week that violating the competitive integrity of the game “won’t be tolerated.”

The discipline could be up to and including the other team owners voting Ross out of the league, according to an NFL Network report citing sources. A three-fourths vote would be required, the report states.

Flores says Ross offered a $100,000 bonus for each loss during the 2019 season, when the Dolphins assembled what looked like one of the worst rosters in the league as fans hoped they would “Tank for Tua” Tagovailoa. Flores said he declined Ross’ offer.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross at the press conference for new Dolphins coach Mike McDonald. USA TODAY Sports

As the college football and NFL seasons played out that fall, the overachieving Dolphins finished 5-11 and slipped to the No. 5 pick, where they still were able to draft Tagovailoa because he was surpassed as the top quarterback in the draft by Joe Burrow.

The Dolphins reportedly offered a blockbuster trade to the Bengals to try to land the No. 1 pick to take Burrow. The Bengals resisted and just played in Super Bowl 2022 behind Burrow.

“With regards to the allegations being made by Brian Flores, I am a man of honor and integrity and cannot let them stand without responding,” Ross said in a statement at the time of the allegations.

Flores has accused Ross of tanking AP

“I take great personal exception to these malicious attacks, and the truth must be known. His allegations are false, malicious and defamatory. We understand there are media reports stating that the NFL intends to investigate his claims, and we will cooperate fully. I welcome that investigation and I am eager to defend my personal integrity, and the integrity and values of the entire Miami Dolphins organization, from these baseless, unfair and disparaging claims.”