Stephen Curry injury update: When will Warriors star return?

Just as the Golden State Warriors return one All-Star in Klay Thompson, they lose another one in Steph Curry.

Curry missed Sunday’s game against the Timberwolves with a sore right hand.

Here’s everything we know about Curry’s injury and how long he may be sidelined.

What is Steph Curry’s injury?

Curry hurt his right hand during Friday night’s game in Chicago when he took an awkward fall while driving to the bucket. He drove past Bulls star DeMar DeRozan and was fouled by Lonzo Ball on a layup attempt. Curry fell to the floor and landed on his right arm. It was clearly visible that the Warriors point guard was in pain, and he spent some time flexing his right arm afterward.

Although Curry re-entered the game after a timeout, the arm was still bothering him.

The fall was similar to one he took on Oct. 30, 2019, when he broke his left hand on a fall against the Phoenix Suns. Curry missed most of the 2019-20 season before returning for one game in March.

“There was some PTSD from two years ago when I landed,” Curry said. “It felt kind of the same. … Anything that involves the hands especially is a little concerning. But the feeling came back, the strength came back.”

On Jan. 16, the Warriors announced that Curry was ruled out of the game against Minnesota.

How long will Steph Curry be out?

Curry displayed optimism that the injury was not serious, and the fact that the Warriors designated it as “soreness’ on the report would indicate as such. Head coach Steve Kerr said Curry could return as early as the Warriors’ next game Tuesday night.

