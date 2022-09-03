Stephen A. Smith rants on Knicks’ inability to land Donovan Mitchell

Stephen A. Smith is just as upset with the Knicks as everyone else.

After a monthslong buildup to a Donovan Mitchell trade ended in disaster, as Mitchell instead went to the Cavs, the ESPN personality ripped the team’s inability to get a star.

Donovan Mitchell Getty Images

“Every single time, man, something goes wrong,” Smith said in a video he posted on Twitter. “I wanted Donovan Mitchell to New York. I shut my mouth. I didn’t say a word! I didn’t say a word, because I didn’t want to blow it. I didn’t want to get in the way.

“You got about seven or eight first-round picks. You got R.J. Barrett, you got Julius Randle, you got [Obi] Toppin, you got Immanuel Quickley and you still couldn’t get Donovan Mitchell! You still couldn’t get him! So once again, we’re going to turn another season and the New York Knicks are devoid of a star.”

It had long been assumed that Mitchell, a Westchester County native, wanted to play for the Knicks. But Knicks president Leon Rose refused to part with enough first-round picks to satisfy Utah CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge.

Instead of the two unprotected and three conditional first-round picks plus RJ Barrett that the Knicks offered, per The Post’s Marc Berman, Utah got five first-round picks, Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen and Ochai Agbaji to send Mitchell to Cleveland.

Leon Rose Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

“Nothing ever gets done in New York with the Knicks!” Smith opined. “Nothing! Nothing!

“It just never ends with the Knicks. It just never freaking ends.”

That much, at least, is true.