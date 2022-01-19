The knives were flying between Stephen A. Smith and Jay Williams about Kyrie Irving on “First Take” again on Wednesday.

This happened back in November, when Williams accused Smith of going softer on Aaron Rodgers than Irving over their respective refusals to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Smith returned to “First Take” this week after missing several weeks with a severe case of COVID-19. Smith was hospitalized over New Year’s Eve and said on Monday that he wasn’t sure he was going to make it.

On Wednesday’s show, Smith reiterated a point that it would be bad for basketball if Irving and the Nets won the NBA title this season. With Irving playing for Brooklyn in road games but sitting games out at the Barclays Center due to New York City’s vaccine mandate, Smith said he believes the Nets “capitulated” to Irving after previously saying he had to play in all or none of the team’s games.

Stephen A. Smith and Jay Williams got personal talking about Kyrie Irving on “First Take”.

The conversation got so heated that Williams removed his jacket.

“You use this word all the time. You know I watch all your rankings, every single weekend, with NFL teams, you say, ‘IT’S FLUID!’” Williams said. “Isn’t life fluid, Stephen A.? Isn’t there a different way we felt a couple months ago compared to how we feel right now? Doesn’t that deserve to be in this scenario?”

The program’s host Molly Qerim informed Williams that the time was coming up for a scheduled radio spot — and that this “First Take” conversation had to end. Williams seemingly accused Smith of “planning” the segment so he would not get to finish the point he was making.

Stephen A. Smith and Jay Williams on “First Take.” ESPN on YouTube

“You planned this,” Williams said.

“I didn’t plan it!” Smith responded, incredulously.

Williams accused Smith of attacking Irving’s character.

“I don’t give a damn if it’s a big issue with you,” Smith said. “I don’t give a damn if you talk about it every morning. I don’t give a damn what you think I think about Kyrie Irving. I spit facts when it comes to basketball.”

Stephen A. Smith and Jay Williams battling over Kyrie Irving. ESPN

“That’s your opinion,” Williams interjected.

“NO! FACTS! FACTS! FACTS FACTS FACTS!” Smith yelled, pounding his hand on the table.

Smith later called Williams an “apologist” for Irving.

Presumably, this ongoing spat is to be continued.