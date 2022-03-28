Stephen A. Smith goes on epic rant over Will Smith’s Oscars slap

Stephen A. Smith railed against Will Smith in a Twitter rant after the actor slapped Chris Rock in the face on the Oscars stage Sunday night.

“Please tell me I didn’t see what I just saw,” Smith tweeted moments after the incident was broadcast on live television during the awards show. “Somebody please tell me that @willsmith was joking and it was part of the show when he just smacked @chrisrock on National Television. I’m begging y’all….please don’t tell me @willsmith would do something like that???”

In a video posted to Twitter, the “First Take” host said Smith’s “shameful” actions were “straight bulls–t” and that the actor “is lucky he didn’t get his a– kicked.”

Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary when he made a “G.I. Jane” joke about the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Smith then got on stage and slapped the comedian in the face.

Pinkett Smith has alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss, and opened up about the condition last December.

In the moments following the incident, ESPN personality Smith continued on Twitter, “If @willsmith seriously did that — and he wins the OSCAR — he just stained the greatest moment of his career. You cannot do that S$&@!! Especially as a BLACK MAN, in that position, to ANOTHER BLACK MAN (@chrisrock) on THAT STAGE. If this was not a joke, Will won’t live this down!!!”

Smith later won the Oscar for Best Actor for his role as Richard Williams in “King Richard” — his first Academy Award.

“I just saw the RAW footage. @willsmith should be ashamed of his damn self. It was a ‘G.I. Jane’ joke. Total B.S. If it were @TheRock or someone like that instead of @chrisrock would he have done that sh-t!” Smith tweeted.

“Total BS by @willsmith. If his night is ruined because of this he deserves it. The man has Denzel & Bradley Cooper trying to calm him down. For what? A joke about his wife in ‘G.I. Joe’? Come on! The s–t was embarrassing! A very very bad look! Love Will. But not after this B.S.

“Didn’t know until just this moment about @jadapsmith having Alopecia. She’s wonderful and great. So is @willsmith — which we all know. They’re both phenomenal. But you do NOT do what Will did in that setting. Go backstage and handle that s–t if you must. Horrible look!”

Smith added that his friend had produced the Oscars on Sunday, which made him more upset about the incident.

Before his rant, Smith tweeted his support for the actor, writing in part, “@willsmith damn-well better win his Academy Award tonight for ‘King Richard.’ That’s all I know.”

Smith apologized to the Academy in a tearful speech after his Oscars win. Page Six later learned that Smith and Rock settled their feud after the show.