Stephanie McMahon taking leave of absence from WWE

Stephanie McMahon, WWE’s Chief Brand Officer and daughter of company chairman Vince McMahon, is taking a temporary leave of absence from her work.

McMahon tweeted the news on Thursday.

“As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE,” she tweeted. “WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family.”

A source close to WWE said McMahon’s decision will allow her to take some time after a trying past year.

Last year, McMahon’s husband, Paul Levesque, who performs in WWE as Triple H, suffered heart failure, and later described himself as having been on the “one yard line” of losing his life.

Although he announced that he will never wrestle again, Levesque is now back to health and has returned to the office.

Stephanie McMahon and Paul Levesque (Triple H) at the 2019 ESPYS. ABC via Getty Images

McMahon plans to eventually return to the office as well.