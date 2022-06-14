Steph Curry wears ‘Ayesha Curry can cook’ shirt after Game 5 win

Steph Curry’s postgame press conference Monday included the roast of a Boston bar.

Following the Warriors’ NBA Finals Game 5 victory against the Celtics, the Golden State superstar took a swipe at a Massachusetts establishment for previously jabbing the cooking skills of his wife, Ayesha.

Curry, who logged 16 points, three rebounds, and eight assists, sported an “Ayesha Curry Can Cook” top underneath his jacket at the podium, which naturally piqued the interest of media members. When asked by a reporter about the backstory behind the shirt, the 34-year-old point guard responded, “You gotta ask around the room and ask Twitter.”

Steph Curry hit back Monday at a Boston bar after they criticized the cooking skills of his wife, Ayesha. Instagram

Curry’s shirt was a direct response to the Boston-area bar “Game On!” which took a shot at Ayesha just three days prior with a now-viral sign that read, “Ayesha Curry Can’t Cook.”

Ayesha, who has been married to Steph since 2011, is a restaurant owner and cookbook author. The mother of three heads International Smoke, an upscale woodfire barbecue restaurant chain, which has locations in San Francisco and Las Vegas.

In addition to owning her own brand of cookware and bakeware, Ayesha, 33, runs Domaine Curry Wine with her sister-in-law, Sydel Curry-Lee.

Ayesha attended Game 5, along with Curry’s younger sister Sydel, who is married to his Warriors teammate, Damion Lee. The couple welcomed a baby boy last November, three years after tying the knot in Sept. 2018.

The family, including Nets guard Seth Curry, enjoyed the game from a private suite at Chase Center, according to videos Sydel shared on her Instagram story.

One clip featured Curry proudly rocking his “Ayesha Curry Can Cook” shirt, which Sydel captioned, “heheheheh.”

Steph Curry’s sister, Sydel, got a kick out of the Warriors star’s shirt on Monday. Instagram

Ayesha and Sydel also posed for a photo Monday with ESPN “NBA Today” host Malika Andrews.

Golden State, which currently leads the series 3-2, can potentially win their fourth title in eight years when the NBA Finals resumes in Boston for Game 6 on Thursday night. If the Celtics win at home, the series will shift back to the Bay Area for a final Game 7 on Sunday.