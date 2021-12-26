Stefon Diggs tells Patriots fans to ‘shut the f–k up’ after TD

Stefon Diggs might have been speaking for most of America on Sunday.

After catching a second-quarter touchdown pass against the Patriots, the Bills receiver had some words for the Pats fans sitting behind the end zone in Foxborough.

“You, you, you, you and you, shut the f–k up,” the CBS broadcast caught Diggs saying.

On the previous play, New England corner J.C. Jackson had broken up an end-zone pass for Diggs, with both the receiver and quarterback Josh Allen wanting a pass interference call.

Diggs, who led the league in receiving yards last season, helped the Bills out to a 17-7 lead at the half. A win would tie Buffalo and New England at the top of the AFC East. Undoubtedly, though, that wouldn’t do much to shut up Patriots fans.

Warning: Graphic Language

With Mac Jones looking like he could get New England back to the playoffs after a hiatus in 2020, not much will. The Pats’ run of dominance looked broken last year after Tom Brady left, but Jones has them right back in the thick of things now.

Stefon Diggs had some words for Patriots fans after scoring a touchdown on Sunday. Getty Images

Still, a win would help the Bills to a potential second straight AFC East crown — a division long dominated by New England at its height.