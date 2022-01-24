Stefon Diggs tackled fan who ran onto field during Bills-Chiefs

If Stefon Diggs ever wants to change positions, we now know he can try his hand at defense.

There was no grand chase across the field Sunday night when the wide receiver tackled a fan who eluded security during the Bills-Chiefs AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium. Within seconds, Diggs leveled the intruder with his shoulder, knocking the fan onto his back.

With the fan no longer running around, security locked him in a chokehold and escorted him off the field. It’s unknown whether there were any repercussions for the unwelcome guest, who was sporting a Travis Kelce jersey and riled up the crowd as he was walked off the field.

Stefon Diggs tackles a fan during Bills-Chiefs game. Getty Images

CBS color analyst Tony Romo said on his broadcast with Jim Nantz that the All-Pro receiver appeared to be letting out his frustrations with the game on the intruding fan. Diggs was held to three catches for seven yards.

Buffalo was down 26-21 with two minutes let but had possession of the ball before Diggs lit up the fan.

Diggs’ takedown was followed by a thrilling back-and-forth in the final two minutes of regulation and a masterclass in overtime. The Bills rallied back after a touchdown pass from Josh Allen to Gabriel Davis and a successful 2-point attempt caught by Diggs with 13 seconds left. However, Patrick Mahomes drove the Chiefs into field goal range in 13 seconds to set up a game-tying field goal before an overtime touchdown toss to Kelce.

Stefon Diggs tackles a fan during Bills-Chiefs game. Twitter

It was a fa frustrating night for Diggs, held to three catches. Twitter

They’ll compete in their fourth-straight AFC Championship Game and will host the Bengals on Sunday.