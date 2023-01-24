Stefon Diggs addresses criticism of his Bills frustrations

Stefon Diggs took Sunday’s season-ending loss to the Bengals hard — and he’s not apologizing for it.

Following the 27-10 Divisional Round defeat, Diggs reportedly needed to be ushered back into the Buffalo locker room at Highmark Stadium after trying to leave before coaches made it through the tunnel from the field.

This came after the team captain was caught on the sidelines seeming to vent his frustration with quarterback Josh Allen as the two connected for just 35 yards on the day, despite 10 targets.

“Want me to be okay with losing ? Nah,” Diggs tweeted Monday evening. “Want me to be okay with losing ? Nah.

“It’s easy to criticize my reaction more than the result.”





Stefon Diggs took Sunday’s loss to the Bengals hard. Getty Images





Stefon Diggs shows his frustration during the Bills’ loss against the Bengals. CBS

Bills coach Sean McDermott had his receiver’s back on Sunday, telling media Diggs was in the locker room when he addressed the team and complimenting the star’s competitive fire.

“He’s a competitive guy,” McDermott said. “That’s what makes him good is what you saw. He’s very competitive like we all are. We work extremely hard at these jobs to be the best we can possibly be, and it hurts. I wouldn’t want a guy that doesn’t hurt, right? So when you put it all on the line out there, we put it all on the line, and tonight it wasn’t good enough. That’s the part that stings.”

The Bills signed Diggs, their top receiving option, to a contract that runs through the 2027 season — though as both sides know, his tenure with the Vikings soured and led to his trade to Buffalo. That, too, was precluded by some tweets defending his behavior.