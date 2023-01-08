Steelers perform CPR celebration days after Damar Hamlin collapse

Not the best timing.

During the Steelers’ 28-14 win over the Browns at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, Pittsburgh linebacker Alex Highsmith received a questionable CPR celebration after sacking Deshaun Watson in the game’s fourth quarter.

The celebration comes less than a week since Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field while playing against the Bengals. The safety received life-saving CPR after he went into cardiac arrest.

Immediately after the celebration, social media users began giving their takes. One football fan mocked Pittsburgh by calling the action “real classy” after Hamlin’s incident.

Radio host Isaac Wenzel questioned what he just saw and asked: “Did a Steelers player just do CPR in a big play celebration?”

“The Gunz Show” host Mike Gunz chimed in as well, saying “Of all weeks… not a great look. Yikes.” He later added Highsmith “obviously didn’t have any ill intention towards Hamlin. Just saying it happened and the timing wasn’t the greatest.”

The Steelers performed a CPR celebration days after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. CBS

Despite the celebration, Highsmith has been supportive of Hamlin’s recovery with the linebacker posting that he is “praying” for the 24-year-old safety on Twitter.

Many NFL teams, including the Bills’ division rival Jets, honored Hamlin on Sunday.

According to the Bills, Hamlin recently had his breathing tube removed and was cheering on Buffalo during its regular-season finale win against the Patriots.