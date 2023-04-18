Steelers nearing trade for Rams receiver Allen Robinson

Allen Robinson appears to be heading back to the AFC.

The Rams are primed to trade the wideout to the Steelers if he passes his physical, according to reports from NFL Media and ESPN.

Terms of what the Steelers would send back were not disclosed.





In 10 games last season, Robinson, a 2015 Pro Bowler, caught 33 balls for 339 yards and three touchdowns.

The 29-year-old’s season was cut short due to foot surgery.

Last year was his first on the Rams after spending four seasons apiece with the Bears and Jaguars.