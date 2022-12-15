Steelers’ Mason Rudolph seemingly jabs Mike Tomlin’s QB assessment

Steelers third-string quarterback Mason Rudolph doesn’t seem to agree with head coach Mike Tomlin’s recent assessment of the team’s depth chart.

With the status of starting quarterback Kenny Pickett in flux this week after the rookie entered concussion protocol during Sunday’s 16-14 loss to the Ravens, Tomlin spoke Tuesday about Rudolph and fellow veteran quarterback, Mitch Trubisky, splitting reps.

“If he’s unable to work, we’ll divvy those reps up between Mitch and Mason,” Tomlin said, per the Steelers’ website. “We’ll play both guys in a practice setting in an effort to make a determination what’s best as we lean in on the latter part of the work.”

Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph looks to pass during a preseason game in August 2022. Getty Images

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin on the sidelines during a game against the Dolphins on Oct. 23, 2022. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Rudolph, who is in his fifth year with the Steelers, has remained inactive whereas Trubisky, who joined the team in March on a two-year deal, has been swapping the starting and backup roles with Pickett throughout the season. Tomlin likened Trubisky and Rudolph’s positions to “2 and 2A” on Tuesday, a sentiment Rudolph appeared to disagree with.

“I feel like I’ve been inactive,” Rudolph remarked Wednesday.

With four games remaining this season, it’s unclear if Rudolph will hit the field at all. If called upon Sunday to face the Panthers, however, Rudolph — whose future with the franchise has been called into question — will be ready to roll.

Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky looks on during a game against the Ravens on Dec. 11, 2022. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

“My only concern is obviously winning the game,” Rudolph said. “If I get the nod, let’s go win the game.”

The former third-round pick holds a record of 5-4-1 in 10 career starts. He’s also thrown 16 touchdowns against 11 interceptions.

The Steelers are in the basement of the AFC North at 5-8.