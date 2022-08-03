Steelers’ Kenny Pickett sets wedding date with Amy Paternoster

Kenny Pickett and fiancée Amy Paternoster have set their wedding date.

Taking to Instagram this week, the Steelers rookie quarterback, 24, shared a photo of the couple with the caption, “6/24/2023,” and a red heart emoji.

The pair got engaged in January after going Instagram official with their relationship in April of 2021.

Kenny Pickett and fiancée Amy Paternoster have set a wedding date. Instagram / Kenny Pickett

Kenny Pickett and fiancée Amy Paternoster got engaged this past January. Instagram / Amy Paternoster

Before he was selected 20th overall by the Steelers in this year’s NFL Draft, Pickett, along with Paternoster, became memorable figures during the first round. At first, it seemed as if the University of Pittsburgh product was having a draft-day slide, similar to what Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers experienced nearly 20 years ago. Fortunately, Pickett received the call he had been waiting for.

“My life’s work in a phone call. Thank you to everyone who helped me get to this point. Excited to start this next chapter!” Pickett posted on Instagram in April.

Paternoster, a New Jersey native and former Princeton University soccer player, also congratulated her future husband after his NFL dreams became a reality.

“Words cannot describe how proud I am of you, nor how happy I am to see all of your dreams come true. There is nobody more deserving of this! I can’t wait to see all of the amazing things you have yet to accomplish,” she gushed on Instagram this past spring.

Kenny Pickett and fiancée Amy Paternoster at Steelers training camp. Instagram / Amy Paternoster

Kenny Pickett and fiancée Amy Paternoster at a Kenny Chesney concert. Instagram / Amy Paternoster

Last week, Paternoster accompanied Pickett to the first day of Steelers training camp.

“Day 1 in the books!! So excited for my ‘little’ camper,” she wrote in an Instagram caption.

Paternoster supported her fiancé through the trials and tribulations of the NFL Draft, even poking fun at the “hand size” controversy that enveloped the pre-Draft chatter.

In one photo on Instagram, she held up her phone to Pickett, smiling widely, with the caption, “Look at this funny tweet about your hands.”