Steelers hiring Brian Flores as linebackers coach

Brian Flores has his next job.

The Steelers named the former Dolphins coach as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach on Saturday afternoon. Flores, who was fired by Miami following the season, is suing all 32 NFL teams for discriminatory hiring practices after being passed up for head coaching jobs this offseason, including by the Giants.

“I am excited about Brian Flores joining our coaching staff given his history of developing and teaching defensive players during his time in the NFL,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in a release. “Brian’s resume speaks for itself and I look forward to adding his expertise to help our team.”

Tomlin is one of two black head coaches in the league along with the Texans’ Lovie Smith. New Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, who succeeded Flores, is bi-racial.

Brian Flores was fired as Dolphins’ coach. Getty Images

The Steelers announced Flores’ hiring Saturday. steelers.com

Flores’ bombshell lawsuit had the potential to keep him from more coaching opportunities, but the Steelers have kept that from happening.

On Thursday, the NFL hired former Obama attorney general Loretta Lynch to defend it in the lawsuit.

Mike Tomlin AP

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is at the center of the case, which alleges Ross tried to pay Flores to lose games so the team could tank for a better draft position. Flores claims the Giants and Broncos both had him interview for head coaching positions only to satisfy the Rooney Rule. He also claims he did not get the Texans job, which went to Smith, because of his filing of the lawsuit.

His lawsuit includes texts from Bill Belichick that indicate from the Patriots coach’s perspective that Brian Daboll had the Giants job locked up before Flores’ final interview. Ross and the Giants have denied Flores’ claims.

The NFL has said Flores’ claims don’t have merit, but commissioner Roger Goodell has said the league will reexamine the Rooney Rule.