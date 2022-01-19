Steelers have no quarterback plan for life after Ben Roethlisberger

With Ben Roethlisberger all but confirming his retirement, the Steelers find themselves in a dilemma at the quarterback position for the first time in two decades.

When asked by reporters on Tuesday, Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin said that the team is operating under the assumption that Roethlisberger won’t be back as the starter for the first time since 2003. When asked about the prospect of either of their backup quarterbacks – Mason Rudolph or Dwayne Haskins – taking over the job on a full-time basis, Tomlin didn’t seem to think they had it in them.

“They’ll have to prove that [they can be the starter],” Tomlin said. “And not only in the team development process but through playing. They’ll be given an opportunity to establish themselves.”

Rudolph started a healthy chunk of the Steelers’ season in 2019 after Roethlisberger went down with a season-ending injury in Week 2. He struggled in the role, throwing for 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions at 6.2 yards per attempt. At one point, he was benched for undrafted rookie Devlin “Duck” Hodges, who is now playing in the Canadian Football League.

Haskins was originally drafted 15th overall by the Washington Football Team in 2019 but was cut after less than two seasons, with both on-field play and off-field focus being issues.

So, it appears the Steelers don’t have a succession plan on the roster and will need to look elsewhere. When asked what Tomlin is looking for, he seemed to take a parting shot at Roethlisberger.

“Man, quarterback mobility is valued,” the coach said. (Roethlisberger has been notoriously immobile for his final few years in Pittsburgh, amassing only 16 total rushing yards over his final two seasons with the team.)

If the Steelers, who have the No. 20 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, don’t land Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson, the mobile quarterback options are there – but limited. Mitchell Trubisky? Marcus Mariota? All things considered, it looks like it will be a long offseason ahead in Pittsburgh.