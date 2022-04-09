Steelers’ Dwayne Haskins dies after being hit by car in South Florida

Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died Saturday morning after getting hit by a car in South Florida, his agent told ESPN.

Haskins, 24, was reportedly training with other Steelers quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers when a vehicle struck him.

The former Ohio State standout had been in the NFL since 2019, first with Washington and then as a third-string quarterback with the Steelers. Haskins was drafted 15th overall in 2019 but struggled once given the starting job with Washington.

Prior to making the league, the New Jersey native led Ohio State to the Rose Bowl in 2018, beating Washington in Urban Meyer’s final game as head coach. Memorably, he came off the bench in 2017 when J.T. Barrett got hurt mid-game in Ann Arbor to lead the Buckeyes to a win over Michigan.

Dwayne Haskins in action against the Panthers during a preseason game last year. Getty Images

Dwayne Haskins as a member of Washington. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

That seemed to set Haskins on a path to stardom, but upon reaching the NFL, Washington had issues with his work ethic and repeated COVID-19 violations. Late in the 2020 season, he was benched for Taylor Heinicke before being released.

Dwayne Haskins starred at Ohio State. Getty Images

Dwayne Haskins in a preseason game against the Panthers last year. AP

The Steelers signed him in 2021, using him as the third-string QB behind Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph.

He did not play last season and was inactive for all but one game.