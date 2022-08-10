Steelers’ Diontae Johnson sued missing own football camp

Diontae Johnson faces a lawsuit for missing his own football camp.

In May, Johnson, a wideout for the Steelers, was supposed to host a youth football camp. However, he never showed up for it; his representatives blamed it on flight delays, which have been ravaging the country for months.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, FlexWork Sports Management LLC, the company that operated the camp, said in the suit that Johnson’s no-show resulted in “significant damages, in the form of refunds, credits, and reputational damage.”

The basic fee for the camp was $125, which was to include a photo with Johnson. There were also higher tiers which would have granted more access to the Steelers star.

Less than 15 minutes before the camp was scheduled to begin, Johnson’s agent, Maxx Lepselter, informed FlexWork that Johnson’s flight from Florida the night before had been canceled, but that he’d arrive later that day. Lepselter later said his client didn’t want to wait around the airport for takeoff, and that he went back home.

Diontae Johnson is getting sued over no-showing his football camp. Getty Images

Allegedly, Johnson’s contract with FlexWork stipulated that he would pay a $2,250 cancellation fee if he bailed after April 5 and would be responsible for expenses incurred by the company. FlexWork claims it had to issue over $39,000 in refunds and about the same total in credits toward future camps after parents were irate that Johnson did not show up.

FlexWork claimed other expenses incurred by the camp totaled more than $10,000.

“As a result of Johnson’s breach, FlexWork has suffered and continues to suffer damages in an amount to be determined at trial, plus interest, costs, disbursements and attorneys’ fees,” the suit said.

Diontae Johnson scoring a touchdown against the Broncos. Getty Images

Johnson recently signed a two-year extension with the Steelers that could be worth up to $39.5 million if he hits various incentives.