Stats to know from Bulls’ eight-game win streak

The Chicago Bulls are on a roll.

After a 102-98 win over the Orlando Magic, the Bulls now own the league’s longest winning streak at eight games as they extend their lead over the Brooklyn Nets at the top of the Eastern Conference to 2.0 games.

Four of their eight wins have been decided by five points or less, highlighted by DeMar DeRozan’s back-to-back game-winning buzzer-beaters against the Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards.

“We can’t be satisfied with anything,” DeRozan said via the Chicago Tribune. “We work extremely hard, can’t take nothing for granted. We understand our task — and that’s to continue to keep getting better.

“Yeah, we won some games. We’re on a winning streak, but we’re not satisfied with none of that.”

As they look to continue their red-hot run of form, let’s dive into some of the numbers behind their eight-game run.

10: Years since they last won 8-straight

Their current eight-game win streak is the Bulls’ longest since the 2012 season.

The starting five responsible for that streak featured a reigning MVP Derrick Rose, Rip Hamilton, Luol Deng, Carlos Boozer and Joakim Noah.

The current Bulls have still got a long way to go breaking the franchise record of 18 which was set by the legendary 72-10 1995-96 Bulls that went on to win the NBA championship.

2: Offense firing on all cylinders

Across their last eight games, the Bulls have the second-best offensive rating in the league at 119.0, second only to the San Antonio Spurs (4-4).

Despite players coming in and out of the lineup due to health and safety protocols, most notably Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso, the Bulls haven’t missed a beat offensively.

Only DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic and Coby White have appeared in all eight games during the streak.

92: Bulls starters leading the way

The Bulls rely on their starting group for the bulk of their points, with only the Toronto Raptors bench producing less than the Bulls reserves this season.

Through 35 games, the Bulls starters average 84.4 points per night (1st in NBA), but during this streak they’ve cranked things up a notch, putting up 92.0 points per game.

DeRozan has been the leading man, averaging 28.5, while Zach LaVine is putting up 27.7 a night and Vucevic 17.8.

1: Zach LaVine in uncharted waters

Coming into the season, Bulls guard Zach LaVine had never won four games in a row in his entire seven-year NBA career.

How things have changed for the 2020 Olympic gold medalist, who is currently enjoying his best stretch of basketball and is now on track to make his first appearance in the playoffs this season.

During the streak, LaVine has played in six of those games, averaging 27.7 points, scoring the ball with ridiculous efficiency on 53.2 percent from the field, 54.2 percent from the 3-point line and 91.7 percent at the free-throw line.