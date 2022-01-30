The Hamden Journal

Staten Island FerryHawks’ 2022 debut: manager, ‘SNL’ owners

Staten Island FerryHawks’ 2022 debut: manager, ‘SNL’ owners

Gary Perone, a newly minted general manager, can do something right now that his 30 Major League Baseball equivalents cannot.

He can call Scott Boras and discuss Carlos Correa.

“If he wants to play, I’ll give him a contract right now,” a laughing Perone, who runs the Staten Island FerryHawks, told The Post of Correa. “He doesn’t have to wait for this thing to be over.”

Odds are Correa, the free-agent shortstop, will endure Rob Manfred’s lockout — the rules of which prevent club officials from engaging anyone who occupied a 40-man-roster spot at the conclusion of last season — and land big bucks somewhere in MLB. For all of the success of the Atlantic League, which is adding the FerryHawks as an expansion franchise, it can’t quite match its parent league when it comes to club payrolls.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.