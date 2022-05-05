Stars vs. Flames Game 2 predictions, odds, NHL bet Thursday

Commercial Content 21+



Despite only winning 1-0 in Game 1, the Calgary Flames never really looked to be in trouble against the Dallas Stars. Under Darryl Sutter, the Flames have become a team that is comfortable in any type of game and they managed the situation flawlessly in the series opener.

Calgary didn’t produce all that much offensively, but they absolutely suffocated the Stars, holding Dallas to 0.97 expected goals in all situations and just three high-danger scoring chances at 5-on-5. It was a defensive masterclass from the Flames, who are -240 favorites to get the win in Game 2 on Thursday night. The Over/Under for the game is currently set at 5.5 with the under juiced to -115.



Stars vs. Flames Game 2 odds

Odds provided by FanDuel

Spread: DAL +1.5 (-120) vs. CGY -1.5 (+100)

Moneyline: DAL (+190) vs. CGY (-235)

Total:: Over 5.5 (-110) | Under 5.5 (-110)

Stars vs. Flames Game 2 prediction and bet

Against most big favorites, a low-event game should suit the Stars. For instance, if Dallas was playing the Colorado Avalanche or Edmonton Oilers, they’d be doing everything they could to keep the game predictable.

But that style of hockey just plays into Calgary’s biggest strength. Sure, the Flames have a deep offense, but their defensive structure and ability to limit scoring chances are what make them one of the league’s best teams.

And no matter how the game plays out, whether it’s more open or another tightly-checked contest with little space to operate, Calgary’s depth should continue to be the difference in this series.

The Stars have one of the NHL’s most productive lines with Joe Pavelski, Roope Hintz, and Jason Robertson, but that advantage is nullified by Calgary’s No. 1 unit featuring Matthew Tkachuk, Johnny Gaudreau, and Elias Lindholm. And unlike the Stars, those three players have quite the supporting cast of secondary scorers and checking-line players.

Calgary Flames Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Add in Calgary’s decided edge in goal and all of a sudden you start to see why the Flames are sitting at such a big number against the Stars.

The Dallas Stars’ best path to success in this game is to turn it into a defensive slugfest and hope they’re clinical and Calgary isn’t. Unfortunately, that style of hockey plays right into the Flames’ hands.

This game sets up for another low-event Calgary win, so a same-game parlay of Calgary moneyline with the Under 5.5 has some value at +170. And from a live-betting perspective, an early goal should give bettors an opportunity to grab a live under at a good price, as well.

Stars vs. Flames Game 2 bet: Calgary Flames/Under 5.5 parlay +170 (BetMGM)