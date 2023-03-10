Starling Marte won’t lobby Mets to play center field this year

PORT ST. LUCIE — Starling Marte believes the Mets will get just about everything he gave them last season, with one exception: He won’t be pushing for more time in center field.

Marte is not yet 100 percent, but believes he will get there by Opening Day, even if his bat looks ready already.

And after offseason groin surgery, he said he believes he will continue to be a force on the basepaths this season.

This year, though, Marte believes he has settled in at right field.

“I feel good with the same plan that we had last year,” Marte said through interpreter Alan Suriel after making his Grapefruit League debut Friday. “We have other guys that can play center field, and it’s also a good opportunity for them to also be in the game.”

Marte preferred to play center field entering last season, but the Mets shifted him over to enable Brandon Nimmo to man the middle.





Starling Marte won’t lobby the Mets to play center field this season. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

Marte still found his way over to center in two games, but his lobbying will end, perhaps to save his legs.

Marte dealt with left groin issues last season, but still managed to steal 18 bases.

After surgery in November on both his left and right groin muscles, he does not think he will be more conservative on the basepaths in 2023.

“This is an injury that a lot of players have had in their career,” Marte said. “They’ve never stopped playing the way that they played.”

His bat looked in midseason form during the 7-2 win over the Astros at Clover Park.

Marte, who missed the first 11 games of the Grapefruit League season, doubled and homered in two at-bats.





Starling Marte underwent groin surgery this offseason. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

The 34-year-old said he still needs to strengthen his legs and body and that he is not at his best, but he believes can get there by the March 30 opener.

“I feel good, but I’m not at 100 percent right now,” Marte said after playing four innings in right field. “I was able to run a bit, but we’re advancing day by day.”

Tommy Pham, who has played 14 games in center field in the majors since 2018, got the nod at center against the Astros, more out of necessity than utility.

Showalter said the Mets see Pham as a left fielder, but as Brandon Nimmo slowly ramps up and Marte is not an option in center, they needed someone to take over the middle of the outfield.





Tommy Pham scores during the Mets’ spring training game against the Astros on March 10. USA TODAY Sports

Mark Canha likely also will see time in center.

“It’s good for him to get a feel for it in case we need to do it at some point this year,” Showalter said of Pham.

