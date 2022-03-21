Starling Marte remains optimistic about Opening Day availability

PORT ST. LUCIE — Starling Marte hasn’t abandoned hope of playing Opening Day with his new team, even while saying Sunday that it will probably be another week before he starts hitting.

The Mets outfielder reported to camp with left oblique discomfort he sustained during his offseason workouts, and though participating in drills with the team, hasn’t been cleared to swing the bat.

“We’ll have to see how we feel once I start hitting,” Marte said. “If I feel good, we’ll keep hitting. We’ve got time for Opening Day, so one more week we will be ready.”

Marte, according to manager Buck Showalter, had a “real good day” in workouts and hasn’t taken steps backward in camp. Marte, according to the manager, underwent multiple imaging tests that came back negative for structural damage. Last season Marte missed time for the Marlins with a fractured rib on the left side.

Still unclear is whether Marte will play center field or if the Mets will entrust the position to Brandon Nimmo with Marte at a corner-outfield position.

Starling Marte Corey Sipkin

“Our three [outfielders] have played anywhere, so Nimmo is a good outfielder — center fielder, right field, left field,” Marte said. “I am kind of the same thing so anywhere they need it.”

David Peterson, who missed the second half of last season after straining an oblique and then fracturing his right foot, allowed four earned runs on five hits over three innings in the Mets’ 6-4 loss to the Cardinals. Dylan Carlson and Paul Goldschmidt homered against Peterson.

The lefty Peterson is prepared to begin the season at Triple-A Syracuse as rotation depth, given the lack of openings in the Mets rotation, barring an injury.

“My goal since I came up has always been to help the team win and however that happens, that is what I’m here to do is be an asset to the team,” Peterson said. “Be a viable piece to our ultimate goal and help win ballgames.”

Showalter held a meeting on the field with the team before the game — the Mets’ home opener in the Grapefruit League.