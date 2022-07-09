Starling Marte, James McCann exit Mets game early

The Mets lost one of their hottest bats mid-game on Saturday with a possible injury.

As Starling Marte headed down the dugout stairs with a trainer in the bottom of the fourth inning in the team’s game against the Marlins, he was pinch-hit for by Ender Inciarte. The Mets did not immediately announce a reason for Marte’s departure.

Starling Marte exited the Mets’ game against the Marlins in the fourth inning on Saturday. Corey Sipkin

Entering Saturday, Marte was on an eight-game hitting streak, batting .394 with a 1.096 OPS during that stretch. In 43 games since May 1, Marte was batting .319 with an .885 OPS.

In his only at-bat Saturday, Marte struck out in the first inning.

James McCann USA TODAY Sports

Catcher James McCann also exited in the sixth inning. He came up gingerly after making a tag at home in the top of the inning, and was replaced by Tomas Nido. Jesus Sanchez was thrown out at home on the play by Brandon Nimmo and Luis Guillorme’s relay while trying to score from second base.

McCann previously missed just under six weeks with a broken hamate bone in his left wrist.