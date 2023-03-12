Starling Marte exits Mets game after head gets drilled by pitch

PORT ST. LUCIE — Starling Marte was issued a reminder Sunday that duck season has arrived.
The veteran outfielder walked off the field without assistance after he was drilled in the left ear flap by a 93-mph fastball from Elvin Rodriguez in the fifth inning of the Mets’ exhibition game against the Rays.
The Mets said an initial evaluation of Marte was negative for a concussion, and he’ll be reevaluated on Monday.
Marte was playing only his second game of spring training after undergoing double groin surgery last November.
Last season Marte sustained a broken finger on a hit-by-pitch that forced him to miss most of September.
Marte, 34, was an All-Star in his first season with the Mets last year, hitting .292 with 16 home runs, 63 RBIS and 18 stolen bases.