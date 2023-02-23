Starling Marte easing back into Mets workouts after surgery

Here are some nuggets from Mets’ spring training on Thursday:

Moving along

Starling Marte took swings in live batting practice for the first time this spring. The veteran outfielder is easing into workouts after undergoing core muscle surgery in November. “We’re happy with his progression,” manager Buck Showalter said.





Starling Marte is working his way back from core surgery over the offseason. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

Ruf times

Darin Ruf is hoping to begin swinging on Friday. The veteran outfielder received a cortisone injection in his right wrist this week and has been limited in workouts.

Caught my eye

Daniel Vogelbach had a solid at-bat against Kodai Senga in live batting practice, delivering a sharp single to left field. Eduardo Escobar, Jeff McNeil and Tommy Pham were among the other players to take at-bats against Senga.

Friday’s schedule

The Mets will play an intrasquad scrimmage at Clover Park to prepare for their split-squad Grapefruit League openers on Saturday.