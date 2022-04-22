Star safety Kyle Hamilton plausible pick pick for Giants

As part of The Post’s 2022 NFL Draft preview, we examine what the Jets might do at each position. Today: safeties Next up: specialists.

When it comes to reserves, the Giants have none. It is a strange sight to take a look at an offseason depth chart and not see any safeties listed behind Xavier McKinney and Julian Love, who, for the time being, are the starters and finishers.

McKinney is a rising star, coming off a wonderful second NFL season, and his ascension is one reason why the new front office and coaching staff felt comfortable releasing veteran Logan Ryan, a team captain.

Love’s strengths are his versatility and his smarts. Still, the defense needs two or three additional bodies at this position and the draft is the time to fill these holes. Expect a safety to be selected, perhaps as early as Day 2 in the second or third round.

Kyle Hamilton

With the fifth- and seventh-overall picks, the Giants could be in range to take Kyle Hamilton, the 6-foot-4, 220-pounder from Notre Dame, considered one of the top players in the entire draft.

Would they take a safety so high? Only if they believe he would be a difference-maker, perhaps the second coming of retired Seahawk Kam Chancellor.

There are plenty of potential options if the Giants wait until No. 36 overall, early in the second round. Lewis Cine (Georgia) should be an immediate starter, and Jalen Pitre (Baylor) has the aggressiveness of a linebacker. Jaquan Brisker (Penn State) and Daxton Hill (Michigan) are all expected to hear their names called on Day 2. Which player is deemed to fit best in defensive coordinator Wink Martindale’s system figures to get the nod.