Stanley Cup Final: Lightning-Avalanche odds, preview, prediction

Commercial Content 21+



On paper, it doesn’t get any better than the Tampa Bay Lightning versus the Colorado Avalanche for all the marbles. On one end of the ice, you have the Stanley Cup favorites. And on the other, the two-time defending champions searching for the first three-peat in major North American sports (NHL, NBA, MLB, NFL) since the Lakers did it in 2002.

Despite the fact that they’re going up against the back-to-back champs, the Avalanche are a decent-sized favorite in this series. Colorado is -175 to hoist Lord Stanley’s Cup, while the Bolts are currently sitting at +150. In other words, oddsmakers give the Avs a 61.4 percent chance at winning the series when you remove the juice.

Lightning vs. Avalanche Stanley Cup odds

Odds provided by BetMGM

Stanley Cup winner odds: Avalanche (-190) vs. Lightning (+155)

Series spread: Avalanche -1.5 (+110) vs. Lightning +1.5 (-130)



Claim a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,000 New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.



Up To $1500 Risk Free First Bet New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.



Bet $50 Get $200 in Free Bets 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply



100% First Deposit Match up to $250 with promo code NYPBONUS New players only, 21+. NY, NJ, MI, AZ, VA only. In order to participate in this promotion, the player needs to make a first deposit (of at least $10). Full T&C apply.



Bet $5, Get $200 in free bets – Win or Lose 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply



Bet $20, Get $100 in Free Bets 21+. New customers only. CO & VA Only. T&Cs apply.



Risk Free Bet Up to $1000 + One Free Month of Fubo TV New users only, 21 or older. Available in IA, AZ only. Full T&C apply.



Bet $1 Get $200 in Bet Credits with NYP365 21+. New customers only. NJ only. Full T&C apply.



Bet $20, Get $100 in Free Bets 21+ & New Customers only. NJ & PA only. Full T&Cs apply.



Get a $250 First Deposit Match 21+, New Customers Only. NJ and CT only. Full T&Cs apply.

Lightning vs. Avalanche series preview and prediction

While no team in the NHL deserves to be favored over the Avalanche in a best-of-7 series this season, the Lightning are one of a few teams in the league that wouldn’t be a big underdog in this matchup. That’s because Tampa Bay has a couple of key advantages over Colorado, including a massive one in between the pipes.

After a slow start in the Eastern Conference Final, Andrei Vasilevskiy snapped back into form to lead the Lightning to four straight wins against the Rangers. Vasilevskiy allowed just five goals in the Lightning’s last four wins and only one of those tallies — a seeing-eye shot from the half-wall by Ryan Lindgren — came at 5-on-5. Vasilevskiy has skated to a .928 save percentage and posted a +12.7 Goals Saved Above Expected in 17 games this postseason.

And perhaps most encouraging for the Lightning and Vasilevskiy is that the 27-year-old Russian has shown the ability to shake off pedestrian performances quickly. Vasilevskiy wasn’t at his best in the first half of Round 1 and the first six periods of Round 3, but once he found his game he was incredible.

Colorado Avalanche face off against the reigning champion Tampa Bay Lightning NHLI via Getty Images

While we have a pretty good idea of what to expect out of Vasilevskiy, Colorado’s goaltending situation is precarious. Darcy Kuemper is expected to be the Game 1 starter, but he’s been injured twice this postseason and hasn’t been able to get into a rhythm in between his time on the sidelines. Kuemper was strong for the Avs during the regular season but has posted a .897 save percentage and -4.4 GSAx in 10 games during the tournament.

Against most teams, the Avalanche can get away with average goaltending, but with Vasilevskiy on the other side of the rink, the margins will be quite thin.

Of course, the flip side of this argument is that Vasilevskiy and the Lightning defense will be going up against their toughest task yet. Colorado is 12-2 in the postseason, averaging 4.64 goals per game, and has scored five or more goals in a game in half of their playoff games thus far.

Some context is needed for Colorado’s offensive production, however. In Round 1, the Avs blew the doors off of an overmatched Nashville team without its starting goaltender. In Round 2, the Avs took on a depleted Blues defense, and Jordan Binnington was injured early in the series. The Oilers didn’t have any of the injury issues that the Preds or Blues had to deal with, but Edmonton’s defense pales in comparison to the Bolts.

Check out the best sports betting sites and apps

In terms of team depth, there’s an argument that these two squads are pretty close. The Avalanche have the two best skaters in the series in Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, but the Bolts have plenty of star power themselves with Nikita Kucherov, Steven Stamkos, and Victor Hedman. And Tampa Bay’s supporting cast, which includes the best shutdown line of the postseason, can skate with Colorado’s. There’s very little separating these two teams in the middle of the lineup.

The Avalanche entered the season as the Stanley Cup favorites and barely budged from that spot all year. They closed as an underdog just seven times during the 82-game regular season and are the first team since the 2007-08 Detroit Red Wings to close as the favorite in every game until the Stanley Cup Final. The Avalanche are historically good, but this Lightning team is already in the history books.

The Avs are the better team in this matchup and are deserving of their status as favorites. That said, this matchup is closer than the odds suggest.

Lightning vs. Avalanche Stanley Cup series prediction