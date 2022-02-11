Standings, scores, bonus points system, TV schedule in USA & Canada

The jewel in the crown of rugby union’s northern-hemisphere calendar, the Six Nations is underway for 2022.

Taking place across five matchdays and culminating in mid-March, the annual tournament sees England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, France and Italy battling it out.

Wales is the reigning champion, but an opening day loss to Ireland puts the Dragons on the back foot. This year’s action will end with a blockbuster clash between France and England at the iconic Stade de France on the outskirts of Paris.

The origins of the competition dates to 1883, when it was contested by the “Home Nations” of England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland. France joined the mix in 1910 to comprise the Five Nations, while Italy made it Six in 2000.

This year’s post-pandemic competition marks the return of fans to stadiums, with the 2021 edition and part of the 2020 edition having been played behind closed doors.

For everything you need to know about this year’s hunt for Six Nations glory, The Sporting News has you covered.

Six Nations 2022 schedule and results

All times Eastern

Week 1:

Ireland 29-7 Wales

Scotland 20-17 England

France 37-10 Italy

Week 2:

Wales vs. Scotland (Feb. 12, 9:15 a.m.)

France vs. Ireland (Feb. 12, 11:45 a.m.)

Italy vs. England (Feb. 13, 10 a.m.)

Week 3:

Scotland vs. France (Feb. 26, 9:15 a.m.)

England vs. Wales (Feb. 26, 11:45 a.m.)

Ireland vs. Italy (Feb. 27, 10 a.m.)

Week 4:

Wales vs. France (March 11, 3 p.m.)

Italy vs. Scotland (March 12, 9:15 a.m.)

England vs. Ireland (March 12, 11:45 a.m.)

Week 5:

Wales vs. Italy (March 19, 9:15 a.m.)

Ireland vs. Scotland (March 19, 11:45 a.m.)

France vs. England (March 20, 3 p.m.)

Six Nations 2022 standings

Updated through Week 1

Place Team Points Played Points

Difference 1 France 5 1 +27 2 Ireland 5 1 +22 3 Scotland 4 1 +3 4 England 1 1 -3 5 Wales 0 1 -22 6 Italy 0 1 -27

How to watch the Six Nations in USA & Canada

USA: All games are streaming live on Peacock. However, they will also be repeated on CNBC on delay, usually by a couple of hours.

Canada: All games are streaming live on DAZN.

What is the bonus-points scoring system?

Four points are awarded for each win, but the Six Nations scoring system is spiced up by bonus points.

If a winning team scores four tries or more in a game, it will be awarded a bonus point.

Losing teams can also get in on that action, with a bonus point for scoring four tries or more.

Furthermore, losing teams are awarded a bonus point if their margin of defeat is seven or fewer.

This means a winning team could take home either four or five points, while a losing team could earn zero, one or two.

Who is the betting favorite?

Odds courtesy of DraftKings

One week in, France is the bookmakers’ favorite at +125.

Ireland is next up at +170, with both Scotland and England at +600.

Defending Six Nations king Wales is +5000, and, as expected, perennial outsider Italy stands at +80000.

What are the rivalry trophies and Grand Slam?

If a team wins all of its five games, it is classed as a Grand Slam. This has been achieved in 11 of the previous 22 editions of the Six Nations.

For England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland, a Triple Crown is achieved by winning all three games against the other “Home Nations.”

There are also six individual rivalry trophies up for grabs each year, contested between the following teams:

Calcutta Cup: England vs. Scotland

Millenium Trophy: England vs. Ireland

Centenary Quaich: Scotland vs. Ireland

Guiseppe Garibaldi Trophy: France vs. Italy

Auld Alliance Trophy: Scotland vs. France

Doddie Weir Cup: Scotland vs. Wales

When was the last time each country won the Six Nations?

Wales: 2021

England: 2020

Ireland: 2018

France: 2010

Scotland: Hasn’t won the Six Nations; won the final Five Nations in 1999

Italy: Hasn’t won