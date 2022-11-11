Stan Wawrinka recalls feud with Roger Federer’s wife, Mirka

Swiss tennis star Stan Wawrinka has opened up on the ugly encounter that took place at the 2014 ATP Finals between he and the Federers.

The three-time Grand Slam champion faced off against his famous countryman in a tense three-set semifinal contest.

Federer, who recently retired as a 20-time Grand Slam champ, ended up walking away with the 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 victory but the match includes fiery exchanges between Wawrinka and Mirka Federer.

Wawrinka accused Mirka of distracting him before he served and appeared to raise his concerns with the chair umpire.

Mirka, according to reports, is said to have labeled Wawrinka a “crybaby” in the middle of the on-court drama.

Things then turned tense between Wawrinka and Roger Federer on court with Wawrinka questioning exactly what Mirka had told her husband.

“She did the same thing at Wimbledon. Every time I am on her side she yells before I serve,” Wawrinka reportedly told the chair umpire. “It’s unbearable.”

In a recent interview with RMC, Wawrinka spoke about the frosty exchange between he and the tennis legend’s wife.

“For sure, it was very, very tense right after the semifinal,” Wawrinka said of the 2014 match. “Very, very hot, very, very complicated, on both sides. It’s a good thing there were no cameras in the hallways and locker rooms back then.

“But once again, at some point, when you get caught up in the emotion, for things that don’t necessarily happen because of your fault, you have to know how to take some distance. Don’t forget everything we’ve been through together, let the night and the next day pass, don’t see each other and then simply discuss it.

“We had to remember that we had a Davis Cup to win. I wasn’t going to let a little argument, which became a big one because of the emotions, disrupt this victory.”

A few weeks later Wawrinka and Federer teamed up to lead Switzerland to a 3-1 victory over France to claim the Davis Cup.

The 2014 issue was thrust back into the limelight after Wawrinka offered up some savage words of advice to a youngster after a recent loss.

Wawrinka was beaten by rising Danish star Holger Rune in the opening round of the Paris Masters 4-6, 7-5 7-6 and it was at the net when the Swiss star let his feelings be known.

As the two men approached the net to shake hands following the back-and-forth tussle, Wawrinka leaned over and offered up some brutal advice for his younger opponent.

“My advice to you is that you stop acting like a baby on the court, OK?” Wawrinka was overhead saying by on-court microphones.

Wawrinka quickly walked away from his opponent, shaking the hand of the chair umpire before departing. Rune looked stunned by the words from the Grand Slam champ as he made his way off the court.