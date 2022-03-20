St. Peter’s sends message as they revel in March Madness run

It had the look and feel of a high school homecoming.

Except that it was a celebration for an NCAA Sweet 16 participant.

There were balloons.

There was a DJ spinning the usual playlist that signifies triumph (think Queen’s “We are the Champions”).

Two large video screens showed a running montage of St. Peter’s highlights from the first two NCAA Tournament victories in school history, which happened to come in the past four days in Indianapolis with wins over No. 2 seed Kentucky and No. 7 seed Murray State.

And there was the home gym on Montgomery Street in Jersey City — capacity 1,820 — full of appreciative fans.

The players affectionately called them “Peacock Nation,’’ which quite possibly is a nation that didn’t fully exist until this past weekend with St. Peter’s having asserted itself as perhaps the most surprising Cinderella story in the history of the NCAA Tournament.

(And that story’s still in progress).

The plane transporting St. Peter’s from Indianapolis touched down at Newark Airport at about 12:30 Sunday afternoon. By 1:30, with the lights turned down in the gym for dramatic effect, the Peacocks triumphantly walked through a set of doors in the corner of the gym and humbly applauded the fans as much as the fans cheered them.

Beginning with St. Peter’s coach Shaheen Holloway, one by one the Peacocks players took turns at the microphone and delivered messages to the crowd.

“It’s been a great ride — but guess what? — it’s not over,’’ Holloway, first to go, said.

“The job’s not finished,’’ added forward KC Ndefo, who was the hero in Saturday night’s 70-60 upset of Murray State, scoring a game-high 17 points and adding 10 rebounds, six blocked shots and three assists.

After a number of the players spoke, they mingled with the fans, posing for pictures and signing autographs for about a half hour.

“This is beautiful,’’ Holloway said as he looked around. “This is what I envisioned when I took the job a couple years ago, to have moments like this. For these guys, I just want them to enjoy it. This is like … everything. This is why guys come to play Division I basketball — to have this opportunity.’’

If you listened to Holloway and his players, it’s an opportunity they truly believe has only just begun.

“I don’t think nobody’s taking Saint Peter’s lightly no more,’’ Holloway said.

Guard Doug Edert, the Nutley, N.J., native who’s become equal parts cult hero and folk hero with his bushy hair, pencil mustache and lethal outside-shooting prowess, was asked by a TV reporter what message these past two upset wins has sent to the rest of the tournament participants.

“I guess to watch out,’’ Edert said.

Then he was asked, “How far can you go?’’

“We can go all the way,’’ Edert said without a hint of hesitation. “I feel like we can beat everybody. We work so hard, and with hard work and a little bit of belief, I think we can accomplish anything. Everybody on our team has a chip on their shoulder. Our coach has a chip on his shoulder. We thrive on that. We’re just trying to prove ourselves to everybody.’’

Ndefo, from Elmont on Long Island, said the pilots on the plane ride home told the team they’d picked Saint Peter’s in their NCAA bracket as one of the underdogs to win.

“This is what we dreamed about as kids, and to be able to live this is amazing. It’s surreal,’’ Ndefo said.

“This whole journey has been amazing,’’ Edert said. “We love the support. It feels unreal. We work so hard every day in practice. We got put on the big stage and we’re just trying to prove ourselves. It starts with our coach. He believes in us so much that affect us as players and we start to believe in ourselves.’’

Whenever Holloway is asked about himself and his college playing days, he deflects and says this is all about his players.

“These guys worked their whole life for this moment,’’ Holloway said. “Take advantage of it. Take advantage of this stage. Show everybody what you can do. That’s what these guys are doing.’’

Through the first week, it’s been quite a show. With apologies to the top seeds and their flashy, star-studded rosters, Saint Peter’s has been the star of these NCAAs.

Now the Peacocks power on to Philadelphia this week as one of 16 teams still alive for the national championship. Unlike Indianapolis, where Kentucky and Murray State were de facto home teams, Philly will feel like home for Saint Peter’s, located just 90 miles up the Jersey Turnpike.

“I think it’s going to be a great environment,’’ Edert predicted. “A great place to get a big win.’’