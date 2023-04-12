St. Louis the pick on road

The welcome wagon has arrived. “Just having ‘The Stitch’ back makes my day. Another year. Time to roll.

Welcome back!” — Baseball Tim, Maryland

“Welcome back, Stitches. Already looking forward to October. The Dodgers over the Yankees in 6 … but I say that every year.”

— Rob Mittelholtz

“Riding you hard all season. Making all your bets. Wish me luck. Always enjoy the article. Let’s go!”





Jack Flaherty Getty Images

— Daniel Boyd, California

“Glad [you’re] back. Good luck this year. Planned Ireland trip scheduled for October on last year’s winnings. Need spending $$$!”

— Kathleen McCrohan, Clifton, N.J.

The Red Birds are in Colorado.

St. Louis’ Jack Flaherty has allowed only two runs in 10 innings, but has walked 13.

The Rockies’ Jose Urena hasn’t seen the fourth inning yet, surrendering eight runs in five frames.

Play $50 on the Cards.

Clobbered in Cleveland. Good start.

The Guardians jumped out to a 2-0 lead but the Yankees scored 11 unanswered.

Loser. Still up +31 sabathias.