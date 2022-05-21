St. Louis the pick in Game 3

After starting the postseason with five wins, the Colorado Avalanche dropped Game 2 of their playoff series to the Blues, 4-1. The series now heads to St. Louis tied at 1.

The first two games of the series couldn’t have looked more different. Despite going to overtime, Game 1 was a master class from the Avalanche.

Colorado had a 5.1 to 1.9 advantage in expected goals, and if it weren’t for a miraculous display from goaltender Jordan Binnington, Colorado would have won in a whitewash.

Game 2 was a different story. The Blues made some shrewd defensive adjustments and held Colorado to just 1.4 expected goals and three high-danger scoring chances at 5-on-5. Heading home gives the Blues the ability to get the matchups they want.



That means head coach Craig Berube can play shutdown center Ryan O’Reilly and No. 1 defenseman Colton Parayko against Nathan MacKinnon’s line as much as he possibly can.

We already knew the Blues could score at an impressive clip, but with the goaltending they’re getting from Binnington and a defense that looks as if it can hang with Colorado’s pace-fueled offense, St. Louis remains a live underdog in this series.

The play: Blues to win Game 3 (+150).