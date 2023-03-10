St. Louis Cardinals home game tickets 2023: schedule, prices

Vivid Seats is the New York Post’s official ticketing partner. We may receive revenue from this partnership for sharing this content and/or when you make a purchase.



The Cardinals are out for blood this season.

After a 2-0 defeat at the hands of the Phillies in the 2022 National League Wild Card Series, Oliver Marmol’s squad is hungrier than ever to bring postseason glory back to St. Louis.

When you have a roster made up of veteran stars like Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, Jack Flaherty, Willson Contreras and Adam Wainwright, that shouldn’t be too tall an order.

“We set out to win a World Series,” Marmol said to a local NBC affiliate.

And if you want to cheer the team on this season at Busch Stadium, you can and for cheap.

At the time of publication, we found tickets going for as low as just $2 before fees on Vivid Seats.

That’s cheaper than a beer at the ballpark (a 16-ounce draft will run you $9.25 as of 2019).

Not a bad deal to see one of the best teams in the big leagues.

Plus, you can even score a Nolan Arenado or Ryan Helsley bobblehead if you choose the right game.

As for those traveling overseas this summer, make sure to stop by London on June 24 and June 25 too — the Redbirds will be playing the Cubbies at London Stadium on those days.

All that being said, if you want to see the Cardinals in person this season at home (or in a different continent), here’s everything you need to know.

St. Louis Cardinals 2023 schedule

A complete calendar including dates, start times, opponents and cheapest tickets available for all Cardinals home games can be found below.

March and April

Cardinals April

2023 home game dates Ticket prices

start at Thursday, March 30 vs. the Blue Jays at 3:10 p.m. $54 Saturday, April 1 vs. the Blue Jays at 1:15 p.m. $22 Sunday, April 2 vs. the Blue Jays at 1:15 p.m. $11 Monday, April 3 vs. the Braves at 6:45 p.m. $10 Tuesday, April 4 vs. the Braves at 6:45 p.m. $8 Wednesday, April 5 vs. the Braves at 12:15 p.m. $9 Thursday, April 13 vs. the Pirates at 6:45 p.m. $7 Friday, April 14 vs. the Pirates at 7:15 p.m.

(Nolan Arenado bobblehead giveaway) $17 Saturday, April 15 vs. the Pirates at 1:15 p.m. $23 Sunday, April 16 vs. the Pirates at 1:15 p.m. $12 Monday, April 17 vs. the Diamondbacks at 6:45 p.m. $7 Tuesday, April 18 vs. the Diamondbacks at 6:45 p.m. $2 Wednesday, April 19 vs. the Diamondbacks at 12:15 p.m. $18

May

Cardinals May

2023 home game dates Ticket prices

start at Tuesday, May 2 vs. the Angels at 6:45 p.m. $10 Wednesday, May 3 vs. the Angels at 6:45 p.m. $16 Thursday, May 4 vs. the Angels at 12:15 p.m. $12 Friday, May 5 vs. the Tigers at 7:15 $12 Saturday, May 6 vs. the Tigers at 1:15 p.m.

(Ryan Helsley bobblehead giveaway) $18 Sunday, May 7 vs. the Tigers at 1:15 p.m. $17 Monday, May 15 vs. the Brewers at 6:45 p.m. $11 Tuesday, May 16 vs. the Brewers at 6:45 p.m. $10 Wednesday, May 17 vs. the Brewers at 6:45 p.m. $10 Thursday, May 18 vs. the Dodgers at 6:45 p.m. $11 Friday, May 19 vs. the Dodgers at 7:15 p.m. $22 Saturday, May 20 vs. the Dodgers at 6:15 p.m. $20 Sunday, May 21 vs. the Dodgers at 1:15 p.m. $21 Monday, May 29 vs. the Royals at 1:15 p.m. $10 Tuesday, May 30 vs. the Royals at 6:45 p.m. $13

June

Cardinals June

2023 home game dates Ticket prices

start at Friday, June 9 vs. the Reds at 7:15 p.m. $23 Saturday, June 10 vs. the Reds at 1:15 p.m. $27 Sunday, June 11 vs. the Reds at 1:15 p.,m. $22 Monday, June 12 vs. the Giants at 6:45 p.m. $12 Tuesday, June 13 vs. the Giants at 6:45 p.m. $9 Wednesday, June 14 vs. the Giants at 12:15 p.m. $12 Tuesday, June 27 vs. the Astros at 6:45 p.m. $19 Wednesday, June 28 vs. the Astros at 6:45 p.m. $14 Thursday, June 29 vs. the Astros at 6:15 p.m. $13 Friday, June 30 vs. the Yankees at 7:15 p.m. $57

July

Cardinals July

2023 home game dates Ticket prices

start at Saturday, July 1 vs. the Yankees at 1:15 p.m. $60 Sunday, July 2 vs. the Yankees at 1:15 p.m. $34 Friday, July 14 vs. the Nationals at 7:15 p.m. $22 Saturday, July 15 vs. the Nationals at 6:15 p.m. $29 Sunday, July 16 vs. the Nationals at 6:15 p.m. $22 Monday, July 17 vs. the Marlins at 6:45 p.m. $12 Tuesday, July 18 vs. the Marlins at 6:45 p.m. $9 Wednesday, July 19 vs. the Marlins at 1:15 p.m. $11 Thursday, July 27 vs. Cubs at 6:45 p.m. $25 Friday, July 28 vs. the Cubs at 7:15 p.m. $30 Saturday, July 29 vs. the Cubs at 6:16 p.m. $43 Sunday, July 30 vs, the Cubs at 1:15 p.m. $26

August

Cardinals August

2023 home game dates Ticket prices

start at Tuesday, Aug. 1 vs. the Twins at 6:45 p.m. $12 Wednesday, Aug. 2 vs. the Twins at 6:45 p.m. $11 Thursday, Aug. 3 vs. the Twins at 6:45 p.m. $11 Friday, Aug. 4 vs. the Rockies at 7:15 p.m. $17 Saturday, Aug. 5 vs .the Rockies at 6:15 p.m. $27 Sunday, Aug. 6 vs .the Rockies at 1:15 p.m. $19 Monday, Aug. 14 vs. the Athletics at 6:45 p.m. $7 Tuesday, Aug. 15 vs. the Athletics at 6:45 p.m. $12 Wednesday, Aug. 16 vs. the Athletics at 5:45 p.m. $12 Thursday, Aug. 17 vs. the Mets at 6:15 p.m. $9 Friday, Aug. 18 vs. the Mets at 7:15 p.m. $26 Saturday, Aug. 19 vs .the Mets at 6:15 p.m. $24 Sunday, Aug. 20 vs .the Mets at 1:15 p.m. $26 Monday, Aug. 28 vs. the Padres at 6:45 p.m. $13 Tuesday, Aug. 29 vs. the Padres at 6:45 p.m. $13 Wednesday, Aug. 30 vs. the Padres at 1:15 p.m. $14

September and October

Cardinals September and October

2023 home game dates Ticket prices

start at Friday, Sept. 1 vs. the Pirates at 7:15 p.m. $18 Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. the Pirates at 6:15 p.m. $27 Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. the Pirates at 1:15 p.m. $16 Friday, Sept. 15 vs. the Phillies at 7:15 p.m. $21 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. the Phillies at 6:15 p.m. $21 Sunday, Sept. 17 vs. the Phillies at 1:15 p.m. $21 Monday, Sept. 18 vs, the Brewers at 6:45 p.m. $12 Tuesday, Sept. 19 vs, the Brewers at 6:45 p.m. $11 Wednesday, Sept. 20 vs, the Brewers at 6:45 p.m. $12 Thursday, Sept. 21 vs. the Brewers at 12:15 p.m. $12 Friday, Sept. 29 vs. the Reds at 7:15 p.m. $16 Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. the Reds at 6:15 p.m. $26 Sunday, Oct. 1 vs. the Reds at 2:15 p.m. $26

A complete calendar of all Cardinals’ home, away and overseas games can be found here.

(Note: The New York Post confirmed all above prices at the publication time. All prices are subject to fluctuation and include additional fees at checkout.)

St. Louis Cardinals news

36-year-old manager Oliver Marmol seems to have at least one enemy in Major League Baseball.

After a spat with umpire C.B. Bucknor in August 2022, the pair revived their antagonistic relationship at a recent spring training game.

What happened?

Check out the New York Post’s coverage for the full scoop.

For all St. Louis Cardinals news, check out the NY Post’s comprehensive coverage here.

How to watch the Cardinals

Feeling like staying in and watching “Goldenado” (yes, that’s a combination of Goldschmidt and Arenado) from the comfort of your own home?

Your best bets to catch the team live are on Bally Sports Midwest, ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports 1 and TBS.

Make sure to check local listings before each game though — you never know which channel a game may air on.

For those that live outside the St. Louis area, make sure to try MLB.tv for all your Cardinals viewing needs.

