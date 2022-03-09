St. John's vs. DePaul odds, prediction: Expect close game

DePaul and St. John’s will meet in the first round of the Big East tournament on Tuesday night. In a disappointing season of missed opportunities, St. John’s will look to get on a run in their conference tournament.

Big East Tournament: DePaul vs. St. John’s

How to watch

Gametime: 7pm EST

TV: FS1 

Live Stream: ESPN App, fuboTV, Sling, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV

St. John’s Esahia Nyiwe (22) makes a move towards the basket.
DePaul (+5.5) over St. John’s:

The Johnnies took the first meeting by five, behind Julian Champagnie’s 34 points and 16 rebounds. The Blue Demons won by five in Chicago, behind Javon Freeman-Liberty’s 39 points. Expect the two stars to trade buckets in another tight battle between a St. John’s squad that struggles as a home favorite (6-9) and a DePaul team that has won three of its past four games, covered five straight, and lost only one game by more than seven points since Jan. 11.

