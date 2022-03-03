Early mornings and late nights. Strenuous practices and stressful classes. Constant juggling between Big East basketball and St. John’s demanding Physician’s Assistant Masters program.

As difficult as it was, Tareq Coburn was happy he was able to do both.

“I’m just proud I stuck with it,” the Queens native said on Wednesday. “I’m proud that the coaches had ultimate confidence in me, my teachers had the ultimate confidence I could do this. I’m just thankful. … It’s really a lot, dealing with adversity and just staying resilient.”

Maybe the Hofstra transfer is saving his best for last. In the final home game of his college career, Coburn showed off that sweet shooting stroke that was expected to help this team, but never quite materialized. He scored a St. John’s-high 20 points in 26 minutes and sank five 3-pointers as the Red Storm took apart skidding Xavier, 81-66, at Carnesecca Arena.

With 40 friends, classmates and family members in attendance, Coburn was given his first start of the year on Senior Night, and he rewarded coach Mike Anderson with by far his best game of the season. He hit two 3-pointers early in the second half to help the Johnnies (16-13, 8-10 Big East) build a 10-point lead. Later in the second half, his 3-pointer stopped a Xavier run and he capped the evening with a dunk.

Tareq Coburn Robert Sabo

“Right now, I’m on spring break,” he said. “I had the extra sleep. That’s probably why I played pretty well.”

Coburn, who scored in double figures for the fourth time this season, added: “I had to make this count.”

A typical day for Coburn begins with 5 a.m. workouts, classes for the bulk of the day followed by studying past midnight. On the road, he uses the time in between shootarounds and games to study. Late night flights the books always came out. Anderson praised his determination and character, describing Coburn as “special” and “unique.” He had a bout with COVID-19 in December and minor injuries on top of everything else.

“I wanted him to have a big game,” Julian Champagnie said after St. John’s clinched the seventh seed in next week’s Big East Tournament at the Garden. “That’s what he deserves.”

Said Anderson: “A guy like that is going to be successful in life in a big way.”

Coburn was one of many St. John’s stars on the night. Champagnie had 19 points, eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in what was likely his final college home game. Posh Alexander added 17 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in outplaying Xavier point guard Paul Scruggs (seven points, four turnovers). Joel Soriano and Aaron Wheeler combined for 21 points and 16 rebounds.

It was the kind of balanced effort that has been lacking for much of the season. Far too often, the supporting cast hasn’t been able to lighten the load on Champagnie and Alexander, the two stars. Wednesday night was different, fueled by Coburn.

It may have been Champagnie’s final 40 minutes in Queens after he tested the NBA Draft waters last summer. He told The Post on Tuesday there was a “good chance” of that.

“If this was the last [home] game, I feel pretty good about it, and I’m glad we won,” he said. “That was my ultimate goal. If we lost I would be pretty upset right now.”