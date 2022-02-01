Anthony Dabbundo, a betting analyst for The Action Network, sets you up with two best bets for the Tuesday slate (video above).

Dabbundo is backing one favorite and one underdog on Tuesday. We’ll start with the former — St. John’s as three-point favorites against Providence.

Dabbundo cites the fact that Providence is first in the kenpom.com luck ratings and that the Friars are due for some negative regression as reasons to back the Red Storm.

“When you look at the shot quality produced by this Providence team and the shot quality allowed, their expected record is just 11-8,” Dabbundo explains. “Yet the Friars sit at 17-2 entering Tuesday’s game.”

As for the underdog of the day, Dabbundo is backing Texas +5 in a visit to Texas Tech, a matchup being referred to as the “Battle of the Beard.” Former Texas Tech coach Chris Beard heads into Lubbock with the Longhorns looking for a upset.

“A five-point favorite is too steep,” Dabbundo says. “Texas has the better shooting and Texas Tech guards the perimeter worse.”

Dabbundo believes there will be some open three-point looks for the Longhorns — especially considering Texas Tech concedes a lot of three-point attempts as part of its defensive style — and the visitors will ultimately keep it close and stay within a few possessions.