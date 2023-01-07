St. John’s nipped by Providence as losing streak goes to five

St. John’s turned in one of its best performances of the season, and it still wasn’t enough.

The Red Storm were beaten, 83-80, on the road at Amica Mutual Pavilion on Saturday to push their losing streak to five games.

“I thought our energy level was different,” St. John’s coach Mike Anderson said. “I thought the mindset was different with guys trusting one another and executing what we talked about. They had to make plays. I think the biggest thing was our execution on defense. That kept us in the in the game and gave us a chance.”

Joel Soriano paced St. John’s (11-6, 1-5) with 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Posh Alexander added 14 points and five rebounds. It was Soriano’s 14th double-double of the season, the most in a single season by a Johnnie since Zendon Hamilton racked up 14 in 1997-98. Sophomore O’Mar Stanley scored a season-high 13 points on a perfect 6-of-6 shooting in 17 minutes off the bench.

St. John’s kept the game within two possessions down the stretch and tied it at 71-71 on a Soriano slam in transition with 4:55 remaining. The Red Storm got within 80-79 on an Andre Curbelo layup with 7 seconds remaining after the Johnnies forced a turnover, but they couldn’t wrestle the lead away.

Coach Mike Anderson, seen here coaching a game on Jan. 3, saw his St. John’s team fall to Providence on Saturday. Corey Sipkin

Noah Locke led Providence (14-3, 6-0), which shot 41.2 percent from 3-point land and forced 20 St. John’s turnovers, with 20 points. Devin Carter added 19 points, five assists and five steals. The Friars have won nine straight.

The Red Storm host Butler at Carnesecca Arena on Tuesday.

